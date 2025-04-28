Milwaukee Bucks star point guard Damian Lillard exited in the second quarter of Sunday night's NBA Playoffs game against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum with an apparent injury. Lillard had to be helped off the court and into the locker room, as the Bucks trailed Indiana in the first period.

Lillard appeared to suffer a lower-body injury while going after a miss by teammate and Bucks shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. The nine-time NBA All-Star tapped the ball in Trent's direction before falling to the ground in pain. He stayed down on the floor, unable to get back on defense. He was also seen grabbing the back of his left leg

Damian Lillard had to be helped to the locker room after suffering an apparent injury against the Pacers 🙏 (via @LilySZhao)pic.twitter.com/Dh7JEagyyi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Lillard is also done for the rest of Game 4, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

“Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard will not return tonight against the Indiana Pacers, league sources tell me. Injury potentially severe,” Haynes shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

While the Bucks have not released an official diagnosis about Lillard's injury, he is reportedly feared to have sustained an Achilles tear, per Haynes' sources: “The fear is Bucks star Damian Lillard suffered a left Achilles tear. Brutal circumstance after working himself back from a blood clot diagnosis that kept him out over a month.”

It can be recalled that Lillard missed several games late in the 2024-25 NBA regular season and the first game of the Pacers series because of a calf issue.

Before he left the game, Lillard missed both of his attempts from the field and recorded two assists and two rebounds in only six minutes of action.

With Lillard not returning to action, at least in this contest, someone will have to step up to soften the blow of his absence. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a constant force for Milwaukee in this series, while the likes of Kyle Kuzma and Brook Lopez have struggled with consistency, particularly on offense.

Trent could see more opportunities with Lillard sidelined. The former Duke Blue Devils star went off for a total of 37 points on 11-for-16 shooting with nine 3-pointers in the Bucks' Game 3 victory at home.

Lillard had 21 points on just 6-for-26 shooting from the floor in his previous two games in the Indiana series.