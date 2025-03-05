In a recent interview, Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Damian Lillard reflected on the moment he knew he was in the right place with the right team. After Lillard’s Team Shaq won this year’s All-Star Game, the Bucks All-Star point guard discussed his tenure in Milwaukee.

When Lillard explained the moment, he revealed, “This is where I’m supposed to be,” which led to that realization for Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, per the Milwaukee Bucks’ podcast network.

“Discomfort. This isn’t my team. I’m joining Giannis’s team. I’m joining a new organization,” Lillard said. “I wasn’t in my comfort zone. It was a new fight for me that I hadn’t had to fight for over a decade. On top of that, it came with the discomfort of [feeling] like I don’t have nothing set up for my kids. I had been living down the street from my mom for 11 years, and my brother, and my sister, and my cousins [were] right there.

“I’m [having] to deal with all of that stuff and the expectation of winning. I wasn’t going to just go into a situation [that was] perfect and [expect] it would just come. It’s the test, and then the reward that comes after the test,” Lillard concluded.

Expand Tweet

Winning eight of their last ten games, the Bucks, 35-25, are fourth in the Eastern Conference standings and looking to make a push before the postseason.

Damian Lillard reacts to eye injury after Bucks win

Bucks All-Star Damian Lillard suffered an eye injury in Tuesday’s win against the Hawks.

After the game, Lillard explained how it happened during his media availability, per The Athletic’s Eric Nehm.

“I went up to try to help rebound off the glass, and I was behind the guy, and his arm just came down, and his elbow — the point of his elbow hit right on my eyeball,” Lillard said. “Once I hit, I knew it was either going to swell up or turn black. It was just a matter of time, but my vision — I’ve never had my get blurry like that.”

Lillard knew his eyes were going to look bad based on his vision.

“So, I opened my eye and then I saw how it was blurry and it was like [seeing] triple damn near, so I called for a sub,” Lillard added. “And I got to the bench, and I don’t know what happened, but they made me go back in, and that was it.”

The Bucks will host the Mavericks on Wednesday.