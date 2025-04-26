Milwaukee Bucks fans witnessed history Friday night as Gary Trent Jr. exploded for a playoff career-high 37 points, tying a Bucks franchise record with Ray Allen in the process. After knocking down nine three-pointers, Trent's performance led Milwaukee to a critical 117-101 win over the Indiana Pacers, cutting the team's series deficit down to 2-1.

Inserted into the starting lineup by head coach Doc Rivers, Trent seized the opportunity, especially during a massive third-quarter surge. He dropped 18 points in the period alone, drilling five triples and playing strong defense against Tyrese Haliburton.

Trent's night placed him in elite NBA company, as he became just the 12th player in league history to hit at least nine three-pointers in a playoff game, according to Basketball-Reference. His name now stands alongside legends like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and of course, Ray Allen, who saw his franchise record of three-pointers made in a playoff game get tied by Trent in this contest.

“It's really a blessing, a testament to my hard work.” Trent told NBA.com after the game. “Being mentioned with Ray Allen, someone I grew up idolizing, is a dream come true.”

Beyond Trent's historic shooting, Giannis Antetokounmpo also dominated with 37 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists, making him and Trent the first Bucks duo to each score 35 or more points in the same playoff game. Their efforts helped Milwaukee flip a double-digit halftime deficit into their largest playoff quarter differential since the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals when they outscored Indiana 39-18 in the third quarter.

The lineup shakeup also saw Bobby Portis and A.J. Green earn more minutes, while Brook Lopez and Kyle Kuzma saw reduced roles. Despite a tough shooting night from Damian Lillard, Milwaukee's collective defense and Trent's offensive eruption secured the team victory in a must-win game.

Looking ahead to Game 4, Rivers emphasized the need to “bring it again,” as Indiana won't relent. With Gary Trent Jr. finding his groove and history on his side, the Bucks might just have the firepower they need to even the series at two wins apiece on Sunday night.