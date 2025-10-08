The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors have been on the surface since the end of the 2024-25 season. Many involved have ignored it, but the rumors are clear.

Giannis recently responded to the latest trade rumor story.

“First of all, I haven't read that story. When the season starts, I try to get off social media and I try to focus on my craft and the team, but yeah, l've said this many times, I want to be in a situation that I can win and now I'm here. I believe in this team. I believe in my teammates.”

“I'm here to lead this team to wherever we can go and it's definitely going to be hard. We're going to take it day-by-day, but I'm here. So, all the other extra stuff does not matter. I think l've communicated with my teammates, communicated with the people I respect and love that the moment I step on this court or in this facility, I wear this jersey, the rest does not matter. I'm locked into whatever I have in front of me.”

“Now, if in six, seven months, I change my mind I think that's human too, you're allowed to make any decision you want, but I'm locked in. I'm locked in to this team. I'm locked in to these guys, to this group and to this coaching staff and to myself.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo could very well be on the move in the near future, but Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers is tired of hearing about it and is fed up with being asked about it.

Eric Nehm, a Bucks beat reporter for The Athletic, shared Rivers' reaction to the question he asked regarding the latest trade rumor.

“Another one? It's unbelievable,” Rivers said.

“I don't. I really don't. I mean, what are you supposed to say? Like I don't know how many more times…l've been coaching 26, 27 years and one thing that I know is that 30 teams call 30 teams, all right. “Hey, would you like to trade Chris Paul?” And you say no. That does not constitute a conversation, all right?”

“You know, I read where it said several conversations, well, that never happened. It was a conversation where a team called and Jon has been saying no now for 11 years. I don't know why this is a new story, but I guess it is.”

The NBA season tips off on October 21, and the Bucks will take on the Washington Wizards on the 22nd to open the year. All eyes will be on Giannis heading into the campaign.