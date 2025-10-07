On Tuesday, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Milwaukee Bucks had had conversations with the New York Knicks this summer about the possibility of trading franchise cornerstone Giannis Antetokounmpo. The discussions eventually fizzled out, and now, the two teams are preparing for their respective seasons, which are set to begin in just over two weeks.

Still, not everyone believes that the Antetokounmpo trade rumors are without merit.

Recently, former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins took to ESPN's NBA Today to relay his thoughts on Antetokounmpo's status with the Bucks.

“I'm about 100% sure… We will not see Giannis Antetokounmpo in a Bucks uniform at the end of this season,” said Perkins, via NBA on ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

It's unclear if Perkins has any sources to back this up or is just going off speculation.

A real possibility for the Bucks

Coming off of their first round playoff loss to the Indiana Pacers a season ago, it almost seemed like a foregon conclusion that the Bucks and Antetokounmpo would part ways this summer, having lost in the first round three years in a row and won just one playoff series since their 2021 NBA championship.

However, the Bucks went out and got aggressive this offseason, cutting Damian Lillard and using the cap space they freed up from that transaction to sign former Indiana Pacers free agent center Myles Turner.

The Bucks now have a solid frontcourt but a wing depth chart and backcourt filled with question marks. Antetokounmpo's supporting cast didn't exactly draw glowing reviews for its performance during last year's postseason against the Pacers.

It will be on Antetokounmpo to try to put up a 2018 LeBron James-like effort just to get this team in the playoffs, let alone have them do anything once they get there.

In any case, the Bucks are slated to kick off their 2025-26 season at home against the Washington Wizards on October 22.