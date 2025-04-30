The Milwaukee Bucks came into Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers short-handed and facing elimination. Star point guard Damian Lillard suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Game 4 and was sidelined. The Bucks were unable to overcome his absence as they fell to the Pacers, 119-118. After the game, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo lamented the fact that the team couldn’t pull through for Lillard, as per Scott Grodsky of CBS 58.

Following Damian Lillard’s injury, it’s not clear if and when Bucks fans might see him on the court again. Lillard’s injury could potentially keep him out for all of next season, and there’s no telling how the roster might look when he’s recovered. It might not be certain if he plays another game for the Bucks.

In recent weeks, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s name has come up in trade rumors, fueling speculation that he might have played his last game for the Bucks in this series, if they were eliminated by the Pacers.

If the Bucks should end up trading Antetokounmpo in the offseason, a full-scale rebuild could follow. That could potentially cast doubt on Lillard’s future with the Bucks. Ahead of the 2023-24 season, the Bucks acquired Lillard in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers in hopes of regaining status as a contender in the Eastern Conference.

But the Bucks have suffered consecutive opening round exits, with Lillard dealing with injuries both seasons. Last year, an Achilles strain forced him out of Games 4 and 5 against the Pacers in the first round. He returned for Game 6 but the Bucks were still eliminated.

This season, Lillard appeared in 58 games at a little over 36 minutes per game. He averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 44.8 percent shooting from the field, 37.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 92.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line while being named an All-Star for the third straight season.