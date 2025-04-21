Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are back in the playoffs, and this year's results could have a big impact on the team's future. Giannis has been with the team for his entire career, but there is a lot of chatter about him potentially going to play for another team. He did win a ring with Milwaukee, but the Bucks have been trending in the wrong direction since then. Who knows what will happen with Giannis if the Indiana Pacers send the Bucks packing in the first round.

It has already been 12 years since Giannis Antetokounmpo began his NBA career with the Bucks. He has been one of the best players in the league throughout his career, but his time with the Bucks might be coming to an end. Chris Haynes doesn't know exactly when it will happen, but he does believe that Giannis will eventually leave Milwaukee.

“I don’t think so,” Haynes said on the Dan Patrick Show when he was asked if he thinks Giannis will finish his career with the Bucks. “This is going to be a pivotal playoff. These 2025 playoffs, for the Milwaukee Bucks. It’s going to be pivotal, if they don’t get to the Finals, win the Finals, or even make a deep run, you can probably see some wholesale changes going on in Milwaukee. You can go from coaching staff, from front office, to the players, like it can be a pretty big, significant wholesale if Milwaukee Bucks don’t make a significant run this postseason.”

The Bucks are currently down 1-0 in their series agaisnt the Pacers after getting blown out in game one, and if the rest of the series goes poorly, the chances of Giannis staying put likely grow slimmer.

“I could see them going in a different direction and yeah, I can see that possibility if things go sour this postseason for sure,” Haynes added.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has accomplished a lot with the Bucks during his impressive tenure. He led the team to an NBA championship back in 2021, and Milwaukee has consistently been one of the best teams in the NBA throughout his careeer. Giannis has won NBA Finals MVP, NBA MVP twice, he is a 9x All-Star and he has been named to the All-NBA First Team six times.

If the Bucks do make the decision to trade Giannis, they are going to be able to get a lot for him. He has already spent 12 seasons in the NBA, but Giannis is only 30. He still has some good years left in him.