On Sunday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Memphis Grizzlies in a nationally televised battle between two of the best teams in their respective conferences. The Bucks have a long injury report coming into this one, with several of the team's key rotational players listed as of Sunday afternoon.

Per the 1:30 PM ET injury report, Giannis Antetokounmpo (right patella tendinopathy), Damian Lillard (left groin soreness), Brook Lopez (back soreness), Taurean Prince (right patella tendinopathy), and Khris Middleton (bilateral ankle injury management) are all probable for the contest.

Meanwhile, Bobby Portis will miss the game due to personal reasons.

For the Grizzlies, star point guard Ja Morant is doubtful with right shoulder soreness, while big man Zach Edey is available to play with a nasal fracture.

While Morant being out of the lineup would certainly take some of the juice out of this matchup, it still figures to be a good battle between two teams who have been playing some great basketball as of late.

After stumbling out of the gates to a 2-8 start, the Bucks have since recovered and now sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Were it not for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo would likely be the frontrunner to win his third NBA MVP award, and Damian Lillard has also been playing arguably his most consistent basketball since being traded to the Bucks in September of 2023.

Milwaukee currently sits just a half game back of the Indiana Pacers in the East, a team who leapfrogged them on Saturday afternoon with a win over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Bucks are returning from a recent West Coast swing which included rough losses to the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers, and are hoping that some home cooking will be enough to get them back into the win column.