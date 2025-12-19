It still is a mystery what the future holdsholds for Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, fans of the Milwaukee Bucks are clamoring for answers.

On Thursday, Giannis told reporters that his focus was on the game, not trade rumors, per Lily Zhao of Fox 6 Now.

“I personally have not had the conversation with the Bucks. I'm still locked in. Locked in on my teammates… locked in on my team…

As a leader, but most importantly as a winner, just gotta be there for them first.”

In the same breath, Giannis said that his agent is doing all the talking, not him, per Underdog NBA.

“If my agent is talking to the Bucks about it… he can have any conversations he wants. I personally have not had the conversation with the Bucks.”

As a result, fans are clamoring for answers from the beloved Greek Freak.

“My agent works for me, I don’t work for my agent.”

“I can’t control what he does.”

WHICH ONE IS IT LIL BRO” @MeVsSpread posted on X.

Another user said that Giannis's future is all but decided.

“He is 100% checked out of Milwaukee” @NYDALYNEWS said on X. Then another user seems to be confused.

“Bro we get it you want out but you don’t want out but you do want out but you don’t want out but you do but you don’t… but you do… but you don’t.” @FiddlesPicks posted on X.

The San Antonio Spurs are the latest team to get in on the action.

Giannis and the Bucks are in a unique position .

In addition to the trade rumors, Giannis is out with a right calf strain. Meanwhile, the Bucks are 11-16 and have struggled without Giannis on the floor.

At the same time, the question raises whether the Bucks should keep Giannis and forgo rebuilding in the long term. A major reason for keeping him is their lack of cap space and draft prospects.

Nevertheless, the fans and others are understandably wanting more and more answers from Giannis himself.