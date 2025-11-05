Giannis Antetokounmpo understands that he will have to shoulder a tremendous amount of responsibilities if the Milwaukee Bucks are going to contend for a championship, and as a result, the 2021 NBA Finals MVP and two-time regular season MVP is somehow ascending to new heights. Before Tuesday's 128-100 loss to the Toronto Raptors, he was scoring 34.0 points per game on blistering 68.1 percent shooting, while also averaging 13.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists. Antetokounmpo just keeps astonishing fans.

He did so again in Scotiabank Arena. Although the seven-time All-NBA First-Team selection did not exhibit his usual dominance — 22 points and eight boards — Antetokounmpo still reminded fans why he is one of the most unexplainable phenomenons in the sports world today. During the second half, the Greek Freak overpowered a crowd of Raptors players and battled through contact for a layup, via the NBA Philippines X account. The man remains quite the physical specimen at almost 31 years old.

Giannis took on 4 Raptors by himself and scored OVER them for the and-1 😤 Unstoppable!pic.twitter.com/b0At1FhvVX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 5, 2025

Article Continues Below

Besides being one of the strongest players in the league, Antetokounmpo is also immensely skilled and aggressive when near the basket. He imposes his will with regularity, and few possess the ability to stop him. Even so, one future Hall of Famer may not be enough to lead the Bucks back to Eastern Conference supremacy. This team requires balanced production in order to reach the pinnacle.

Ryan Rollins' offensive surge, which took a bit of a hiatus on Tuesday night — 11 points on 5-of-13 shooting — will probably be difficult to sustain. Kyle Kuzma could be Milwaukee's X-factor. He scored 18 points on 50 percent shooting versus Toronto, reaching that total for the second time in three games. If the supporting cast can produce at a respectable level, an incredibly motivated and dialed-in Giannis Antetokounmpo will become even more dangerous.

That is a scary thought. The 5-3 Bucks will look to bounce back when they host the Chicago Bulls on Friday.