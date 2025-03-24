The Milwaukee Bucks took care of business against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, earning a 114-108 win on the road. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo played an impactful role in the Bucks' win, ending up with 32 points and 17 rebounds while shooting 12-of-20 from the field.

Antetokounmpo did not hold back after the game when explaining what was going through his mind during the contest.

“I'll be honest with you — I just said ‘(expletive) it, like I gotta be aggressive,'” Antetokounmpo said via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I'll be honest with you. That's what I said in my mind. I didn't say it to anybody. I said it in my mind, you know? So, that's pretty much it.

“Sometimes when you play basketball you're going to have moments like that and you're like ‘F it,' I just gotta keep on going every single possession and keep on trying to make the best decision possible for my team.”

Antetokounmpo and his teammates hope to see him keep that mindset as the playoffs get closer to starting.

The Bucks return to action on Monday when they take on the Phoenix Suns on the road, continuing their West Coast swing. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. CT.

Bucks' Kyle Kuzma looking for role

After returning from a sprained ankle that temporarily sidelined him, Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma is getting back into the flow of the game.

“I think I’m feeling more good health-wise,” Kuzma said via The Athletic. “I’ve been playing on one leg for like the last three weeks. I think the OKC game, I felt pretty good. And then felt much better in Golden State and then felt the best I’ve felt since before that Dallas game where I sprained it.”

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers notices the improvements Kuzma has made as he continues to get more comfortable.

“He’s just more comfortable,” Rivers said. “You can see it, it’s coming. A lot of it was organically tonight. I think we ran one play for him the entire game, he still had 20 points. That’s the value of him.”

Despite having some things to figure out, Kuzma knows what kind of player he is.

“I’m an unselfish player,” Kuzma said. “I try to make the right reads and the right passes. I definitely feel that I could be a little bit more aggressive or being a little bit more of an initiator. I think I’ve been getting live reps at that for the past two years with no. 1 defenders guarding me every night.