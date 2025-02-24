Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been playing with a minutes restriction for the past few games. That was until he broke it Sunday night.

In the Bucks' matchup with the Miami Heat, head coach Doc Rivers had a restriction of 31 minutes for Antetokounmpo. Instead, the star forward played 55 seconds over the limit, closing in on 32 minutes of playing time.

Antetokounmpo reflected on his minutes restriction after the game. He joked about Rivers not trusting him enough, saying he couldn't get him out because the game was still live.

“Nah, nah. If he trusted me, he should have played me 36 minutes. (laughs) He played me 40 seconds more. He just couldn't get me out, that's why. He tried to get me out, but he couldn't. (laughs) But yeah, hopefully moving forward, I don't like playing with minutes restriction. I don't know how long this is going to go for, but hopefully, I can get back to playing my regular minutes and my regular rotation, so I can get my rhythm back,” Antetokounmpo said, per team reporter Eric Nehm.

How Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks played against Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied to beat the Miami Heat 120-113 on Sunday night.

Miami initially took a 37-23 lead after the first quarter and held onto it with a 93-85 edge going into the fourth. However, they slowed down as Milwaukee outscored them 35-20 in the last 12 minutes to pull off the comeback and get the win.

Damian Lillard led the team in scoring with 28 points and eight assists. Antetokounmpo came next with 23 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists, Brook Lopez put up 17 points, while Kyle Kuzma and Gary Trent Jr. provided 16 points each.

Milwaukee improved to 32-24 on the season, holding the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 0.5 games behind the Indiana Pacers and 4.5 games behind the New York Knicks.

Following Sunday's win over the Heat, the Bucks will prepare for their next matchup. They face the Houston Rockets on Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.