On Thursday afternoon, it was revealed by ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania that the Milwaukee Bucks would not be moving superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of the trade deadline. The announcement comes after months of speculation that a divorce was on the horizon for the two sides amid the Bucks' turbulent 2025-26 season.

Now, Antetokounmpo himself has taken to social media to seemingly confirm the news, posting a picture of himself in a Bucks uniform on his Instagram story with a “proceed with caution” sign.

Giannis' IG story following the news that the Bucks will not trade him before today's NBA trade deadline 👀 pic.twitter.com/2fP9jMiH52 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 5, 2026

The Bucks have been a trainwreck so far in 2025-26, currently sitting below the postseason line in the lowly Eastern Conference. Antetokounmpo has suffered numerous injury setbacks this year, including a calf ailment that currently has him sidelined.

Article Continues Below

In fact, on Thursday, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst wondered on “First Take” if the Bucks might consider shutting down Antetokounmpo for the rest of the year if they did end up keeping him past the deadline, in hopes of improving their draft position in 2026.

While Milwaukee will get the lesser of their own pick and the New Orleans Pelicans', which will be on its way to the Atlanta Hawks, the team still has a solid chance of being able to add an elite young talent in June if they continue losing for the rest of this season.

At this point, there is no timetable for when Antetokounmpo will be cleared to return from the injury, and if this latest development is the Bucks committing to him long term, or simply delaying a potential trade until the summer.