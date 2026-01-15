The Milwaukee Bucks are preparing for a tough challenge, as they head into Texas for a showdown with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. As Giannis Antetokounmpo hopes for a better result today, he has also landed on the Bucks' injury report.

According to the injury report, Antetokounmpo has a left ankle sprain, which has hindered him. However, he is probable for the game against San Antonio, which is a good sign for the Bucks. The Bucks stumbled badly against the Timberwolves, losing 139-106 at home, displaying none of the attributes that made them a champion a few seasons ago. Now, they must recover before they head into San Antonio.

It was not a good time for the Bucks in their last battle with the Spurs in San Antonio, a little less than one year ago, as they lost 144-118. Despite Antetokounmpo scoring 35 points and Khris Middleton adding 21, the team just could not stop the Spurs. Moreover, Wembanyama went off for 30 points on 9 of 20 shooting. Stephon Castle added 20 points, while Keldon Johnson added 24 off the bench. It was a close game at halftime, as Milwaukee led by one. But an ugly third quarter turned the game into a blowout win for the Spurs.

The Bucks will need Antetokounmpo available as they face one of the best teams in the Western Conference. Although he is likely to play, the ankle injury could be a concern down the line. The Spurs are heavy favorites in this game, so the Bucks will need to play a near-perfect game to have a shot at stealing this game on the road.