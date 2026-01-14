On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks continued their losing ways with a blowout home loss at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 139-106. Not much of anything went right in this game, which dropped the Bucks' record to 17-23 on the 2025-26 NBA season.

After the game, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers seemed to blame the loss on the fact that Milwaukee had just returned home after a long Western Conference road trip.

“I honestly thought we were playing with dead legs,” said Rivers, via the Bucks on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had a decidedly different view of the situation.

“I don't think it's dead legs. Come on… that cannot be an excuse,” said Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks certainly didn't seem to be springing with energy on Tuesday night, falling behind by 18 points at the end of the first quarter to a Timberwolves team that was playing without both Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert.

Antetokounmpo mostly did his part, scoring 25 points in the loss, but he didn't get a ton of help in the scoring column from his Bucks teammates.

The Bucks have been teetering around mediocrity for essentially all of the 2025-26 season, and although Antetokounmpo continues to put up Herculean stat lines seemingly on a nightly basis, Milwaukee seems to be quite far away from legit contention, even in the weak Eastern Conference.

This has understandably heated up the rumor mill around the Bucks over the last few weeks, and even dating back into the offseason, but as of yet, there is no indication that the team is seriously considering trading the best player in their franchise's history, even as it becomes increasingly obvious that the partnership has run its course.

The Bucks will next hit the floor on Thursday night for a road game vs the San Antonio Spurs.