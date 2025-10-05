Recently, the Milwaukee Bucks received a health scare when franchise star Giannis Antetokounmpo was forced to miss media day due to COVID-19. While COVID-19 is no longer the issue for the league that it was during the 2019-20 and 2021-21 seasons, it still clearly has the ability to affect player availability.

Recently, Antetokounmpo spoke on what going through that ordeal has been like.

“I think it took a toll on my body. I'm not feeling 100 percent yet physically,” Antetokounmpo said, per the Associated Press, via ESPN. “Just taking it day by day, getting back in shape. I was able to do some 5-on-0, run up and down a little bit. Tomorrow I'll be a little better. I've got like 18 days until the first game, so I think I'll be fine.”

The Bucks are currently in Miami, gearing up for their preseason opener against the Miami Heat on Monday, and Antetokounmpo joined the team in south Florida a day later than everyone else, per the AP.

Can the Bucks compete?

The Milwaukee Bucks spent the better part of this offseason dodging trade rumors and speculation surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was believed by many to want out of the franchise following their latest playoff exit at the hands of the Indiana Pacers in April.

However, the team at least tried to make some winning moves by cutting Damian Lillard and using the temporarily cleared cap space to sign free agent center Myles Turner, giving them essentially a younger and more athletic version of the since-departed Brook Lopez.

However, outside of that, there isn't a ton to be excited about on this roster. While players like Kevin Porter Jr., Kyle Kuzma, and Cole Anthony can get hot at times, they aren't necessarily sustainable building blocks for NBA franchises, and the Bucks will be relying heavily on them and other journeyman types to help them win games this year.

“The key to our team every year is the minutes when Giannis is off the floor,” head coach Doc Rivers said. “So, we've been working on that. And so maybe that'll help us in the long run.”

Milwaukee begins its regular season on October 22.