As the Milwaukee Bucks prepare for Doc Rivers’ second full season as head coach, they are headed to Miami for training camp. Last season, the Bucks went to California and UC Irvine for training camp, and this season is quite the difference.

Doc Rivers explained the rationale for hosting training camp in Miami this season as being due to the proximity for the Bucks’ first preseason game, as per Ben Steele of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“Well, because we play Miami in the first game, so it’s just easier,” Rivers said. “What I love to do, whatever team we play first, make it a warm-weather, nice place that we can just be there. We had Miami first on the schedule. I typically like playing West Coast teams, honestly. But the schedule was kind of set already.”

The Bucks will open preseason against the Miami Heat next week on Monday, Oct. 6. Steele also reported taht the team is expecting to have star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo with them after he was delayed from camp arrival due to testing positive for COVID-19.

As Rivers and the Bucks prepare for the start of the 2025-26 season, they will do so getting acclimated to a one major offseason addition in Myles Turner. The Bucks signed Turner in free agency, a shocking move that was made possible by the team opting to waive Damian Lillard. Lillard has since returned to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Turner should slot in as the team’s starting center following the departure of Brook Lopez to the LA Clippers. Turner is but one of a few new offseason additions expected to play a major role for the Bucks. The team also signed guards Gary Harris and Cole Anthony and center Jericho Sims, while re-signing Bobby Portis, Gary Trent Jr., Kevin Porter Jr., and Taurean Prince.

Last season, the Bucks finished with an overall record of 48-34 and came in as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. They were eliminated in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs by the Indiana Pacers.

During his two full seasons as head coach, Rivers has complied a record of 65-53. When he took over during the 2023-24 season following the abrupt firing of Adrian Griffin, the Bucks also finished with an opening round playoff elimination.