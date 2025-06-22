The Houston Rockets stole the show on the day of Game 7 of the NBA Finals, swinging a massive trade for Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. In exchange, the Suns got Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 overall pick in the NBA Draft and a handful of second-rounders in return.

As expected, the deal sent shockwaves through the NBA world, and everyone was put on notice. After the deal was announced, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo took to social media to announce his instant reaction.

“Oh oh,” Antetokounmpo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

First things first, Antetokounmpo likely is thrilled to see trade news that doesn't involve himself. There was a firestorm of rumors and discussion about whether the two-time league MVP would still be in Milwaukee next season after his Bucks lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Indiana Pacers, who will play for the title on Sunday night.

After another early exit and the crippling Achilles injury to Damian Lillard, nobody would have blamed Antetokounmpo for thanking the Bucks for everything and trying to move on to a team that has a better chance of contending for a title in the immediate future. However, despite all the rumors, it doesn't seem like that will be the case and everything is trending toward him staying put.

That was never the case with Durant, who has been headed for a trade for most of the last year. Nothing worked out for Durant in Phoenix last season as the Suns struggled in every which way, flaming out without even reaching the play-in out West.

Antetokounmpo is also probably happy to see Durant staying in the Western Conference, leaving the East without much star power compared to its loaded conference counterpart. Durant immediately turns the Rockets into a title contender if they are healthy next season, but the Bucks wouldn't have to deal with that until at least the NBA Finals.