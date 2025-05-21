Giannis Antetokounmpo has been trolling away on social media since his Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated from postseason contention in the first round at the hands of the Indiana Pacers. With another early playoff exit and the brutal Achilles tear that Damian Lillard suffered, speculation has grown around Antetokounmpo's future with the team, including from Patrick Beverley.

But Giannis claims he's just having fun.

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo responds to Patrick Beverley's “troll” claims

Antetokounmpo has been on social media, doing fun question and answer segments with fans, answering things from his favorite foods to his favorite Premiere League team.

Always low man I have great shooters around me https://t.co/Z6xQ16G1AA — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 18, 2025

Kevin Garnett https://t.co/kdgsd3CGjR — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 18, 2025

Tell little Gianni I said hello https://t.co/Ep8E0NKKPr — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 18, 2025

😂😂😂 Me,Steve Adams, Zubac, Zack Edey,Jokic https://t.co/RecNnVKerf — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 18, 2025

Love it 🔥 https://t.co/zt1YIin68x — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 18, 2025

When asked about Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially requesting a trade out of Milwaukee, Patrick Beverley wasn't having any of it.

“I don't think he'd go, I don't think he'd ask for a trade,” Patrick Beverley said of the Bucks star. “You got Coach Doc Rivers just to start all over with young thing. Like that's not, he came there to replace Griffin to take him deep in the playoffs, right? So now you're going back on the reason why you even hired this coach. You could have kept Griff, that's the fact.

“Giannis don't talk to nobody from the media besides his brother. And if he do, he hitting motherf—–s with dad jokes, man. Man, Giannis ain't mad. I'm telling you, Giannis is, he's a troll. The two biggest trolls I know is him and then Joel Embiid. They troll. They might get in front of their camera and say some corny funny a– s–t but they are unbelievably trolls.”

And of course, Antetokounmpo had to respond to Beverley calling him a troll.

Life is more fun that way 😂 https://t.co/VPOlPk3Y0q — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 19, 2025

The Milwaukee Bucks star signed a five-year, $228 million deal with the franchise back in 2020 and added a three-year, $175 million extension when he was eligible to in the 2023 offseason. Giannis has three years left on his current contract, including a player option for the 2027-28 season worth $62.8 million.

With the NBA Draft and free agency still coming up, there will be a lot of time for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks to decide what route they want to proceed in.