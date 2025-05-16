Since the season came to an end for the Milwaukee Bucks, rumors have been swirling that Giannis Antetokounmpo could demand a trade. Although he has yet to make a final decision, many teams have been rumored to show interest in trading for the 30-year-old forward, with the Golden State Warriors being one of them. However, it sounds like Golden State's chances of potentially landing Antetokounmpo are cooling down in the rumor mill.

Reports indicate that since 2020, the Executive Chairman of the Warriors, Joe Lacob, has been pursuing Antetokounmpo via trade. With the Bucks' star possibly being available for the first time in his career, many believe the Golden State will make a move for the nine-time All-Star.

However, if the Warriors want to make a trade with the Bucks for Antetokounmpo, they would have to deal Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, according to insider Brett Siegel. But it appears Golden State is unwilling to move either player in a trade.

“There is no clear path to the Warriors potentially pursuing the Bucks star, as doing so would almost certainly require them to move Butler or Green for cap reasons. Golden State won't be moving either star, barring a seismic event or change.”

So, perhaps the Warriors won't be able to pull off a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. But Golden State is a team to keep an eye on as the offseason progresses. The front office wants to add more talent to the roster to give Stephen Curry a shot at another potential title run. Before ultimately making the midseason deal for Butler, the team did pursue players like Lauri Markkanen and Paul George.

The Warriors don't have a whole lot of cap space to work with this offseason. So, the front office will have to get creative if it wants to add another star player to the roster. As for Antetokounmpo, the 2021 Finals MVP should make his decision with the Bucks in the coming weeks.