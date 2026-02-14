Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, with his eyeglasses and serious facade, looked like he just led his team to another championship when he was interviewed at Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Friday.

Antetokounmpo coached Team Giannis to victory in the All-Star Celebrity Game, 65-58, against Team Anthony. It was a competitive contest, with the result not being decided until the final stretch.

While Antetokounmpo definitely had fun on the sideline, including subtly roasting San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, he also turned on his competitive button, as Team Giannis had to rally in the fourth quarter.

The two-time MVP was not kidding around with his desire to win.

“I just enjoy winning,” said Antetokounmpo.

“But it was hard, making the substitutions, not everybody's gonna play, but I think everybody did a good job, just playing hard, and playing to win.”

"I just enjoy winning." 🔥 Giannis was proud of his celeb team after getting the dub 👏 pic.twitter.com/SLuCMVTSnF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 14, 2026

Article Continues Below

It was a family affair for the former Finals MVP, as he coached alongside his brothers, Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Alex Antetokounmpo, who are both with the Bucks as well.

MLB star Mookie Betts was also part of the coaching staff.

Actor Rome Flynn was named Celebrity All-Star Game MVP for the second straight year, scoring 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including three three-pointers.

Coaching in the annual affair was a much-needed break for the 31-year-old from all the noise and hullabaloo surrounding him during the trade deadline. For now, Antetokounmpo will remain in Milwaukee, which he has often touted as his home.

His message about winning should give fans a sense of relief despite the Bucks' woeful season.

Antetokounmpo is sidelined indefinitely due to a calf strain.