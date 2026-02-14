Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson was one of the many players who trooped to Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Friday to watch the All-Star Celebrity Game between Team Giannis and Team Anthony.

It is always nice to see players taking a breather from the NBA's frenetic schedule and enjoying themselves by being spectators for a change.

In the third quarter, Johnson was interviewed from the crowd and was asked if he could volunteer for the Slam Dunk Contest in the future. His answer was pretty clear.

“I will be in the dunk contest one day,” said Johnson.

As usual, ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson tried to stoke the fire further, hilariously at that, with some reverse psychology.

“I just want to say that I don't think that he has enough bounce to be in the Dunk Contest,” said Jefferson.

“It sounds great. We'll see when the time comes,” replied Johnson with a smile.

It earned a laugh from Jefferson, who then turned serious with his praise for the high-flying forward, calling him “one of the most talented young men in the entire league” and touting his growth over the years.

The 24-year-old Johnson has definitely displayed his dunking ability, and it would be cool to see him show off his creativity in the Slam Dunk Contest one day.

He will play in his first All-Star Game on Sunday. He will suit up for Team Stars, along with Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Detroit Pistons teammates Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren, and Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey.