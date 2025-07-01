The Milwaukee Bucks may have surprised the entire NBA world with the moves they made on the second day of free agency. Before the moves were made, Giannis Antetokounmpo made a series of posts on social media, one of which was about Brook Lopez, who signed with the Los Angeles Clippers on the first day of free agency.

A user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, saying, “Brook Lopez should have his jersey retired in Milwaukee,” to which Antetokounmpo responded with “1,000,000%.”

In another post, Antetokounmpo posted a picture of himself when the Bucks won the NBA championship with a caption that said, “I don't know what's going on right now, man.”

There's no doubt that there is a lot going on in free agency, right, and it looks like Antetokounmpo is just sitting back and watching it unfold.

Bucks make flurry of free agency moves

Right after Antetokounmpo made those posts, the Bucks struck a deal with Myles Turner that surprised many people.

“Free agent center Myles Turner has agreed to a four-year, $107 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, plus a player option for year four in 2028-29 and a full 15% trade kicker, sources tell ESPN. Stunner,” ESPN's Shams Charania wrote.

That was a big move for the Bucks, as they were able to replace Lopez with a younger option at the center position, and someone who can stretch the floor and be a rim protector.

Minutes after the deal was announced, it was reported that the Bucks were waiving Damian Lillard and stretching the remaining $113 million on his contract. Lillard was most likely not going to play most of next season, as he recovers from a torn Achilles. Now, his future is uncertain, but there should be several teams interested in him as he continues to rehab.

All eyes are now on Antetokounmpo to see if these moves were enough for him to stay with the Bucks, or will he decide to request a trade?