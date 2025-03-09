Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Orlando Magic on Saturday. They had a chance to win with a shot from Damian Lillard, but it was unsuccessful.

Antetokounmpo had a strong performance, finishing with 37 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Lillard had 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists as he attempted the game-winning shot with two seconds left. However, it fell short as the Magic won 111-109.

Antetokounmpo reflected on the last shot after the game. He approved of the decision for Lillard to take the game-winning attempt, knowing his ability as one of the best clutch players in the league.

“Clean shot. I thought the ball was going in. Great look (…) also I think I’m capable of taking the ball in the elbow if they play one-on-one, and try to take the shot myself if they don’t make something happen but it’s one or the other. But I’m cool with one of the best closers in the game taking that shot and we all have to live with it,” Antetokounmpo said.

What's next for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

Certainly a strong statement for Giannis Antetokounmpo to make about Damian Lillard as his co-star. Being the duo leading the Milwaukee Bucks, having the chemistry to understand their roles as closers is important.

This season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game after 50 appearances. He is shooting 60.6% from the field and 59.7% from the free-throw line. On the other hand, Lillard is producing 25.5 points, 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest after 52 games. He has shooting splits of 45.4% overall, including 38.2% from downtown.

Milwaukee currently has a 36-26 record this season, holding the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 3.5 games behind the New York Knicks and nine games behind the Boston Celtics.

The Bucks prepare for their upcoming matchup on Sunday night. They face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET.