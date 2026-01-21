The Denver Nuggets were relatively quiet when it came to adding talent to the roster in the years following the trade for Aaron Gordon, especially at the NBA trade deadline. That changed during the offseason. The team made a blockbuster trade flipping Michael Porter Jr. for Cam Johnson. They followed that up with moves for Jonas Valanciunas, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Bruce Brown. Despite the team's injury woes this year, their newfound depth has put them in their best position to win another NBA Finals championship since they hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2023.

Of course, everything in Denver centers around their three-time MVP, Nikola Jokic. The Serbian big man is currently out with a left knee injury. Denver has actually survived Jokic's absence better than anybody would have expected. Considering the team hasn't traded for another center already, during this time in which Valanciunas is also sidelined, it seems unlikely that that will happen at any point leading up to deadline day.

In reality, the Nuggets just need to get healthy to have a deep and talented rotation. While they would be much more likely to be trade deadline buyers than sellers, it seems most likely that the team will just stay put at the trade deadline. What they can't do is make a cost-cutting move. Peyton Watson has played fantastically while Denver has dealt with the injury bug. He was even named a Western Conference Player of the Week.

Watson's improvement may price him out of Denver's future. While losing Watson to free agency in the offseason would sting, the Nuggets can't afford to trade him this year under the mindset that getting something back for him is better than getting nothing back. Trading Watson away would be the Nuggets' ultimate nightmare trade deadline scenario.

The Nuggets can't afford to trade Peyton Watson

Article Continues Below

The Nuggets need to be locked in on pursuing their second NBA championship this year. Trading Watson would only hurt their chances of doing so. If holding onto Watson means losing him in the offseason for nothing, then so be it. It would be a worthwhile repercussion if he helps the team win the NBA Finals.

This Nuggets team has the potential to be the best in franchise history. They are 29-15 despite the fact that Jokic, Johnson, Valanciunas, Aaron Gordon, and Christian Braun have all missed extended time. Jokic was still playing at an MVP level and like the best player in the NBA before he got hurt. There is optimism that he'll be returning to the starting lineup earlier than originally anticipated, too.

Jamal Murray is well on his way to earning his first All-Star nod, too. The point guard typically elevates his play come playoff time, but he is having by far the best season of his career, evidenced by the 26 points per game that he is scoring. As a team, the Nuggets are first in field goal percentage (49.9%), 3-point percentage (39.8%), and points per game (121.4). At full strength, Denver should have enough defensive talent on the roster, too. Gordon, Braun, and Watson are all strong defenders. Spencer Jones has become a key piece because of his defensive prowess as well.

Despite injuries to Gordon and Porter Jr., the Nuggets pushed the Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games last year. The Thunder have looked human in recent months, so Denver could certainly best them in the playoffs this time around, and they'd have to be favored in an NBA Finals matchup against any team to come out of the Eastern Conference. The team's title hopes rely heavily on Watson's presence on the roster, though.

In addition to being a lanky and aggressive defender, the UCLA product has taken multiple steps forward on offense. He is averaging 14 points per game, working effectively both as a catch-and-shoot 3-point player as well as an on-ball creator. Trading him creates a huge hole in Denver's rotation. This year, the Nuggets can't worry about the future. Denver needs to be all in on an NBA Finals push.