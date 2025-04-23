Giannis Antetokounmpo has joined a rare group of NBA legends for all the wrong reasons.

Antetokounmpo became just the fourth player in league history to average at least 35 points and 15 rebounds over the first two games of a playoff series and still trail 0-2. The others — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, and Cliff Hagan — each went on to lose their respective series.

The Milwaukee Bucks dropped Game 2, 123-115, despite a dominant performance from Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP recorded 34 points, 18 rebounds (including seven offensive boards), seven assists, and a block while shooting 14-for-20 from the field. Through two games, he is averaging 35 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, and 1.5 blocks on 65.1% shooting.

With the loss, Antetokounmpo has now dropped six straight playoff games in which he has played without injury — a streak that dates back to the 2022 postseason.

The defeat also marked the return of Damian Lillard to the rotation for the first time since March 18, following a deep vein thrombosis in his left calf. Lillard finished with 14 points, seven assists, and three rebounds in 37 minutes but struggled to find rhythm offensively.

The Bucks’ situation draws historical parallels. Abdul-Jabbar found himself in a similar 0-2 hole during the 1970 Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks. Chamberlain experienced it in the 1961 Eastern Division Semifinals, when the Philadelphia Warriors fell behind the Syracuse Nationals. Hagan’s 1961 St. Louis Hawks met the same fate against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Milwaukee will now look to regroup as the series shifts to Fiserv Forum. Game 3 is set for Friday at 8:00 p.m. ET, airing on NBA TV and ESPNU, with Game 4 scheduled for Sunday night.

Despite the early deficit, Antetokounmpo’s output remains a bright spot for the Bucks. The team will need to capitalize on his production — and Lillard’s reintegration — if they hope to avoid another early playoff exit at the hands of the Indiana Pacers.