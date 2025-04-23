The Milwaukee Bucks are drawing closer to another early NBA playoffs exit following Tuesday's 123-115 road loss to the Indiana Pacers. They can quickly get back into the series by thriving on their home floor, starting this Friday, but Doc Rivers' squad is in a 2-0 hole at this moment. Three consecutive first-round eliminations would shove the organization into a huge predicament, one that could possibly result in a Giannis Antetokounmpo departure.

The superstar forward's future in Milwaukee has been in doubt before, but the organization has taken steps to affirm its commitment to him. The Bucks traded for Damian Lillard in September of 2023 and then signed Antetokounmpo to a three-year, $186 million contract extension a month later. But when a team fails to meet expectations, a marriage can sour.

Senior NBA insider Chris Haynes does not think Antetokounmpo will wear a Bucks uniform until he retires. In fact, he could envision a scenario in which the two sides split this offseason if the squad does not achieve worthwhile playoff success.

“This is going to be a pivotal playoffs… If they don't get to the Finals, win the Finals, or even make a deep run, you can probably see some wholesale changes going on in Milwaukee,” Haynes told “The Dan Patrick Show” earlier this week.

“You can go from coaching staff and front office to the players, it can be pretty significant {changes} if the Milwaukee Bucks don't make a significant run this postseason.”

Bucks come up short despite a monster Giannis Antetokounmpo game

Haynes said he can see a possibility in which the franchise and its cornerstone go their separate ways if the postseason ends in anguish. That opinion will surely distress the legions of fans who have no interest in saying goodbye to a beloved champion and future Hall of Famer.

The city should prepare itself just in case. Antetokounmpo likes the Big Apple, according to New York Post's Brian Lewis, via NBA Central, which might pique one team's interest in particular. The Brooklyn Nets reportedly view the six-time All-NBA First-Team selection as a “prime target.” They have the draft picks and resources to pull off a blockbuster if the feeling is mutual.

This development, coupled with the team's most recent playoff loss, is bound to make the air a little hotter in Milwaukee. A swift turnaround could be essential.

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a fantastic showing in the Game 2 defeat, scoring 34 points on 14-of-20 shooting while recording a whopping 18 rebounds, seven assists and one block. The Bucks took too long to find a rhythm, however, and wavered defensively in crucial moments. It will take a team effort to shift momentum in this series.

Considering that Damian Lillard played for the first time in more than a month– blood clot in calf– some patience might be required. But how much? If Haynes is correct in his assessment, the organization is only two losses away from entering frighteningly uncertain times. A must-win Game 3 tips off in Fiserv Forum on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.