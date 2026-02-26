The Los Angeles Dodgers appear closer to finalizing their 2026 Opening Day lineup after manager Dave Roberts clarified roles for Kyle Tucker and Freddie Freeman. Following an offseason spent reshaping the offense, Roberts has outlined how he envisions the top of the batting order with the Dodgers’ first game of the 2026 season less than a month away.

Tucker, the marquee offseason signing who is on a reported $240 million deal, has hit second twice this week in Cactus League play. Freeman has moved into the cleanup spot behind the club’s top three hitters, addressing one of the biggest lineup questions of the spring.

The Dodgers manager, who has won three World Series titles with the franchise, has emphasized balance and maximizing plate appearances for his most productive hitters. Placing Tucker in the two-spot increases his opportunities while preserving Freeman’s run-producing ability. As currently constructed, the clubs’ projected top five features Shohei Ohtani, Tucker, Mookie Betts, Freeman, and Will Smith.

The California Post's Jack Harris shared the latest update on X (formerly known as Twitter) after observing another spring lineup card, reflecting Roberts' preference.

“For the second time this week, Kyle Tucker is in the two-hole and Freddie Freeman is batting cleanup. Dave Roberts said that's likely how he'll slot them in the batting order in the regular season.”

Article Continues Below

For the second time this week, Kyle Tucker is in the two-hole and Freddie Freeman is batting cleanup Dave Roberts said that's likely how he'll slot them in the batting order in the regular season https://t.co/6FI9YA04y8 — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) February 26, 2026

Just prior to Cactus League action vs. the Chicago White Sox, Harris reported the club was sticking with the recent lineup shuffle. The post reinforced earlier comments from Roberts indicating he prefers this alignment as the regular season draws near.

The decision signals confidence in Tucker’s on-base ability and Roberts’ comfort stacking left-handed hitters near the top of the order. Freeman remains central to the Dodgers’ run-production core, even with the slight shift in slotting. In Los Angeles, clarity is beginning to replace speculation, as Opening Day 2026 is on the horizon.

If this configuration holds, the Dodgers will enter the 2026 season with a defined offensive hierarchy. Roberts appears ready to shift from experimentation to execution, giving the lineup a clear identity before the games begin to count.