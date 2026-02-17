The Milwaukee Bucks have a 6-foot-11, 243-pound problem by the name of Giannis Antetokounmpo that they desperately need to solve in the next few months.

In the annals of basketball history, “The Greak Freak” will undoubtedly go down as one of the best to ever do it, but he's grown increasingly dissatisfied with the team built around him, to the point where many feel a trade is inevitable this summer after staying put at the trade deadline.

And yet, in the opinion of Danny Green on ESPN's NBA Today, the Bucks might just be able to keep their former MVP happily employed for years to come if they are willing to add premier talent around him, with the situation in Los Angeles presenting a golden opportunity to add another future Hall of Famer to the Eastern Conference.

Article Continues Below

“It's very calculated what he's saying. He knows what he's saying, but it's like Bobby said, Mr. Marks, it's day-to-day, week-to-week, month-to-month with him in Milwaukee, and they don't want to trade him,” Green explained. “I wouldn't want to trade him either, so if you want to keep him, you've got to go out in the market and find somebody that can keep him there. If I'm the Milwaukee Bucks, I'm monitoring what the Clippers are doing with the Kawhi situation. If you can get a player like Kawhi or something similar to that, that can keep Giannis home, and then also build around that group to make it a contender in the East.”

After turning an early-season disaster into one of the better midseason comeback stories in recent memory, the Clippers abruptly turned course and sold at the trade deadline, moving on from players like Ivica Zubac and James Harden for young players with less certain futures. If Leonard becomes available this summer for one package or another, who knows? Maybe bringing him to Milwaukee could be enough to convince Antetokounmpo that he can still win with the team that drafted him, instead of looking for greener pastures elsewhere.