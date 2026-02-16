With Giannis Antetokounmpo committed to the Milwaukee Bucks as of this season after not being traded at the Feb. 5 deadline, the question now turns to his status in the offseason. As the basketball world theorizes on potential trades for the Bucks and Antetokounmpo, one popular destination has been the Miami Heat, an area that he poked fun at during All-Star weekend.

After an event on Sunday, Antetokounmpo would be asked by a fan if people would see him in Miami sometime this year, with the star player responding funnily.

“Giannis, will we see you in Miami this year?”

“For vacation,” Antetokounmpo responded.

Playing on the fact that the Heat have long been rumored to be linked to Antetokounmpo, and that it's also a popular vacation spot for many people, it seemed like the 31-year-old couldn't help himself.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is “committed” to the Bucks

While the Bucks kept Antetokounmpo past the trade deadline, there s that hindicateds ready for a new home either. 5 or in the upcoming offseason. However, his current focus right now for the rest of the season is being “committed” to Milwaukee, as he said to Malika Andrews in an interview this weekend.

“As of today, I'm committed to the Milwaukee Bucks, I'm committed to the people that I work with, my teammates, the coaching staff, coach Doc [Rivers], and Jon [Horst] in the front office,” Antetokounmpo said. “You will never hear me say I don't want to be a Milwaukee Buck. I am a winner, and I'm extremely loyal.”

“If there were ever be a scenario of me not being a Milwaukee Buck no more, I don't want anybody to ever think like ‘Hey man, I quit on my team because this is my team and I love it.'”

It remains to be seen what Antetokounmpo's future looks like with the Bucks, but there's much work to be done in the present time with the team at a 23-30 record, which puts them 12th in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee's first game after the All-Star break is on Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.