Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the talk of the NBA since the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs. With the team not having a clear vision of what to expect for the future, Antetokounmpo will be the main key to what happens, as it seems like he's open to exploring other options outside of the Bucks.

While people are wondering what Antetokounmpo may do, he looks to be relaxing and worrying about other things. The Bucks' star has always been a fan favorite, and he wanted to give fans on social media a chance to ask him a few questions about his life.

Throughout the Q&A, Antetokounmpo was asked about his childhood and what his first NBA jersey was.

“Fake Carmelo Anthony Denver jersey,” Antetokounmpo replied on X, formerly Twitter.

Nobody probably expected Antetokounmpo to say that, but a lot of people could relate to having a jersey that wasn't authentic. Anthony is known for being one of the best scorers in the league, and having his Nuggets jersey shows how long Antetokounmpo has been watching the game.

Luckily, Antetokounmpo was able to go up against Anthony during his time in the league as well, and it may have meant a lot to him.

Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo set for meeting soon

The Bucks and Antetokounmpo are set to meet soon to discuss what the future of the team will look like, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

“I was told the Bucks made contact with Giannis Antetokounmpo early as this morning, and sources relayed to me that a meeting is expected to be scheduled for mid-next week,” Haynes said. “This is where Giannis is going to have the chance to speak with Bucks brass and talk about the direction of the team … This is gonna be a very, very crucial meeting next week.”

It will be interesting to see what conclusion, if any, Antetokounmpo comes to when deciding his future with the team. It's obvious that there will need to be many changes that happen if the Bucks want to continue to be a top team in the Eastern Conference, and Antetokounmpo will have to believe that those changes will work.

If Antetokounmpo were to request a trade, there will be many teams looking to try and acquire the star, but they should know that it may take a lot to get him.