The Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo seem to be heading for a divorce at some point, whether it's before the trade deadline or the offseason. If it were to happen before the deadline, the sense is that it'll transpire in the next eight hours, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

“We're going to know if there's a Giannis deal in the next 8 hours. … There's a lot of moving parts here and I think there's gonna have to be a framework of a Giannis type trade by midnight tonight.”

There are several teams that have shown interest in Antetokounmpo over the past week, and the Bucks are probably weighing their choices on who has the best package. At the same time, the Bucks don't have to trade him now and can wait until the offseason, where they could probably get more in return.

If the Bucks were to make a deal now, teams such as the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors are the two that have shown the most interest. The Timberwolves traded Mike Conley Jr. to create space in case they could get a deal done, and they have the players to send out to the Bucks for Antetokounmpo.

It's also been noted by Brett Siegel of Clutch Points that Antetokounmpo has the Timberwolves at the top of his list when it comes to trade destinations.

As for the Warriors, they would probably need help from a third or fourth team to facilitate a trade for Antetokounmpo, but it also looks like they're open to trading Draymond Green, as he could be a piece in the deal.

In the end, the Bucks don't have to force a trade if they don't see anything they like, and they could still try their best in the offseason to improve their team to convince Antetokounmpo to stay.