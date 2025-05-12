The Milwaukee Bucks are heading into a fascinating offseason where they will have to figure out how to get back in championship contention or try to recoup some of their lost assets from the Damian Lillard trade.

At the moment, the Bucks are stuck in the middle. They will be a firm playoff team every year as long as Giannis Antetokounmpo is there, but they are a clear step or two down from being a true contender. Now, the Bucks are out of assets to improve and Lillard will miss most of next season with a torn Achilles.

As a result, all of the buzz coming into this offseason has been about whether Antetokounmpo will end up requesting a trade or not. If he wants to have a chance to win a championship in the near future, a trade is likely the only way that he is going to get there.

Bucks forward Bobby Portis recently said that he believes Giannis is going to stick around in Milwaukee, citing that he “bleeds green” and wouldn't want to leave. Antetokounmpo responded to that message in an Instagram comment.

“Don't worry about me!” Antetokounmpo wrote. “What you doing Bobby you staying or leaving?!”

There are plenty of contending teams that have assets to spend this offseason, and the Bucks could be enticed to send their superstar out to the Western Conference if he does end up wanting out. The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder were the top two teams in the West during the regular season, but they are also arguably the most asset-rich teams in the conference and could swing a trade for the two-time MVP.

Antetokounmpo is reportedly open to being dealt somewhere else for the first time, but he has not yet made a final decision. However, it's clear that the Bucks are stuck at a dead end after losing in five games to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs. The Lillard injury is hanging over next season, so the 30-year-old has a lot of thinking to do heading into a crucial offseason.