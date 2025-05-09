When Damian Lillard tore his Achilles tendon and the Milwaukee Bucks were subsequently eliminated in the NBA playoffs by the Indiana Pacers in gut-wrenching fashion, the franchise was immediately thrust into the scenario it desperately tried to avoid. Significant roster changes might now be inevitable. Fans are already speculating about Giannis Antetokounmpo's future, with trade chatter swirling around the 30-year-old superstar.

However, one Bucks player is confident that Antetokounmpo will stay in the place that he has forged so many memories and achieved so many personal and career milestones.

“Giannis bleeds green,” fan favorite Bobby Portis Jr. told Michelle Beadle and three-time Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams on FanDuel's “Run It Back.” “I think he bleeds loyalty… I think he wants that Tim Duncan, Kobe-esque, Steph Curry-type career where they play with one franchise.”

Antetokounmpo posted a phot0 of himself on Instagram wearing a “Win For Cream City” shirt, seemingly expressing his devotion to Milwaukee.

Portis also attempted to remove himself from the situation and look through the lens of an unbiased observer, and in doing so, he made some good points about a potential trade centering around the Greek Freak. “If {another team} makes a move, you might be in the same position that the Bucks are in,” the veteran forward said.

"Giannis bleeds green." Bobby Portis believes Giannis wants a one-team career like Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Steph Curry 👀 But, Bobby notes that the Bucks' window to win more championships will be a huge factor this offseason…@BPortistime | @MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/RgIoTX9AC2 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) May 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

What will Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo decide?

Although one could simply accuse Portis of being a company man, he is actually showing keen self-awareness by acknowledging that Milwaukee is in a difficult spot as far as competing for titles goes. Though, as he notes, any possible suitor would have to make big sacrifices, both in terms of finances and personnel decisions.

Antetokounmpo will earn almost $67 million during the 2027-28 season. Title windows could certainly exist with the 2021 Finals MVP and two-time regular season MVP on the roster, but they might not last long.

Even so, if the man wants out, he will almost definitely get his wish. Bobby Portis Jr. does not believe that is what Giannis Antetokounmpo desires, though. Both players won a championship in Milwaukee, ending a 50-year drought and lifting a fan base to the top of the world. That sort of feeling stays with you. But is it strong enough to conquer all else?

The NBA world eagerly awaits the answer to that crucial question.