The hits just keep on coming. The moribund Milwaukee Bucks (18-27) found themselves in even more trouble during Tuesday's 139-122 loss versus the Philadelphia 76ers. In addition to falling further out of playoff contention, another key player endured injury woes. Kyle Kuzma exited the contest early and headed to the locker room, leaving fans to wonder what was wrong. They received some clarity after the Bucks' third straight loss.

The 30-year-old forward was dealing with a left quad cramp, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. Milwaukee will have to see how he feels before Thursday's road game against the Washington Wizards. The Bucks already have plenty of adversity to navigate.

An NBA Play-In Tournament appearance seems unlikely amid Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence, and the mounting trade speculation surrounding him, but the squad's chances will be especially bleak if Kuzma is not healthy and effective. The 2020 NBA champion is scoring 12.5 points per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from 3-point range. Bucks head coach Doc Rivers is trusting him to ascend during the team's time of need.

Kuzma appeared to be doing just that before exiting the floor. He notched 17 points on 50 percent shooting to go with eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

Even if Milwaukee finally capitulates and initiates a full rebuild, it will need Kyle Kuzma to stay on the court. He could be an attractive trade piece to a competitive squad, just as he was last year, but teams will hesitate to commit a $20-plus million salary for the 2026-27 campaign. Whether it be for the Bucks or the rest of the NBA, the 2017 first-round draft pick is in the middle of an audition.

All attention is understandably on Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Kuzma's career is also reaching a pivotal point.