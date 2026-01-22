After the Milwaukee Bucks got smoked by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, 122-102, there is no doubt frustration is building within the team with how the team is currently performing, now having lost four of its last five games. With the Bucks rumors around a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade heating up, Chandler Parsons wouldn't hold back on the team.

On FanDuel's show “Run It Back,” Parsons would talk about Milwaukee and would explain how the production on the court has made them currently an “atrocious basketball team.”

“It feels like this is going downhill, and it's going downhill quick,” Parsons said. “Ryan Rollins has been their only bright spot of the season, the kind of surprise, everyone else on that whole roster has struggled. It's been so up and down. They don't play defense. They're 27th in points, they're 23rd in offense, they're bottom five in defense. Like they are an atrocious basketball team, so like, it's not getting any better.”

“They are an atrocious basketball team… The only way this team gets better is to do a huge move with Giannis [Antetokounmpo].” Chandler Parsons on the Bucks 👀 (via @RunItBackFDTV)pic.twitter.com/66JkHFSB51 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 22, 2026

Chandler Parsons speak potential Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

Article Continues Below

While some have urged the Bucks to trade Antetokounmpo, it remains to be seen whether that will happen or not, but there's no denying that those talks will continue to happen, with even Parsons speaking about that possibility.

“The only way this team can get better is to do a huge move with Giannis, hopefully they include Bobby [Portis] and [Kyle] Kuzma or something like that,” Parsons said. “Because I feel for these guys that are in this situation, because it's not going to just fix overnight…you can see the frustration with Giannis here talking about guys playing selfish and taking bad shots…he looks sad, he's sulking, that can't be fun, and I don't want this to turn into where he's got to ask for a trade and then he's a bad guy.”

After hearing Parsons mention that Antetokounmpo could ask for a trade, co-host Lou Williams would point to the quote of the 31-year-old superstar saying that he will never demand a trade earlier in the New Year.

“A couple more games like this, he might be whistling a different tune, Lou,” Parsons said to Williams. “Because this team, there's no way of finishing this season with hope, with this current team, it's impossible.”

Milwaukee is currently 18-25, putting them 11th in the East as they look to turn around their season on Friday night against the Denver Nuggets.