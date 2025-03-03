The Milwaukee Bucks received a massive sigh of relief on forward Kyle Kuzma's recent injury. Kuzma was one of the franchise's newest additions over the trade deadline and has seamlessly fit in with his new team. However, the former NBA champion sprained his ankle against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday in a concerning blow to the Eastern Conference power.

The organization just announced the MRI results of Kuzma's ailment in a major update. According to Milwaukee Bucks beat reporter Eric Nehm, the MRI came back negative. Nevertheless, Kuzma did very little in the team's practice earlier today, and head coach Doc Rivers expects him to be listed as doubtful for Sunday's clash against the Atlanta Hawks. Kuzma additionally provided a statement on his health at the moment.

“Obviously, it doesn't look too good (with bruising/swelling), but I just stepped on Giannis' foot. I should be fine. Yesterday was a little rough, but today, I moved around and shot…I didn't do anything full speed or try to cut, but all my testing with it was positive.”

The Milwaukee Bucks look like a dangerous playoff team with their newest starting small forward

As the franchise heads into a critical stretch of the season, the team seems to be rounding into form with its current core. Milwaukee has won seven out of its past nine games and looks more dynamic and athletic with Kuzma in the lineup. The 29-year-old is averaging 14.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game as he looks to be the third-best player on another championship-winning team.

The Bucks are currently the No. 4 seed at 34-25 and tied with the No. 5 seeded Indiana Pacers record-wise. It is important to note that the red-hot Detroit Pistons are breathing down both teams' necks at 34-27. If Milwaukee can stay exactly where it is in the East, this group is in good shape to make a run in the playoffs. Having homecourt against the Pacers could be critical, and the Bucks should win that series if healthy.

In addition, the No. 4 seed would put head coach Doc Rivers' team on the No. 1 seeded Cleveland Cavaliers' side of the draw. While the currently 50-10 Cavs look like a true juggernaut, this group is a lot more unproven as a favorite compared to the No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics. A Milwaukee vs Cleveland series is a matchup that could potentially go either way.

Overall, whenever an organization has prime Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster, it is in true championship-or-bust form. But that fact doesn't negate that the Milwaukee Bucks winning the 2025 NBA title would surprise much of the public. That being said, with Kyle Kuzma on the roster and the form Giannis and point guard Damian Lillard have exhibited this year, this is a team that the contenders will want to avoid at all costs.