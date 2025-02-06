With the NBA trade deadline just one day away, the Milwaukee Bucks pulled the trigger on a trade for Kyle Kuzma with Khris Middleton heading to the Washington Wizards. While the deal was originally just between those two teams, that changed late Wednesday evening. The trade was expanded to include the New York Knicks and backup center Jericho Sims, as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

With the trade expanding to include the Knicks, the Bucks will be receiving Jericho Sims while sending Delon Wright to the Knicks, as per Kristian Winfield of The New York Daily News.

In addition to Sims, the Bucks will also receive the draft rights to Mathias Lessort. A native of Martinique, Lessort has been playing overseas after being selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the No. 5o overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

In addition to Wright, the Knicks will also receive the draft rights to Hugo Besson as well as cash considerations. Besson is a native of France and was selected by the Indiana Pacers with the No. 58 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Bucks trade for Kyle Kuzma, Jericho Sims

With the Bucks looking to contend in the Eastern Conference, it’s not yet clear how this trade will impact them. Middleton was an important player for the team and was key during the 2021 title run. The Bucks also gave up a promising young player in AJ Johnson.

With the new additions in the fold, the Bucks gain another capable scoring threat in Kuzma and a decent backup center in Sims.

Kuzma appeared in 32 games for the Wizards this season at a little over 27 minutes per game. He was averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists with splits of 42 percent shooting from the field, 28.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 60.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

While the shooting percentages are certainly concerning, perhaps alongside scoring threats in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, and in a winning environment, his efficiency might increase.

Sims is in his fourth season in the NBA, all with the Knicks after they selected him with the No. 58 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He appeared in 39 games this season, including five starts, at a little over ten minutes per game. He’s been averaging 1.6 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 61.9 percent from the field.

After rebounding from a poor start to the season, the Bucks are now 27-22 and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings.