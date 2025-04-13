Detroit Pistons' guard Malik Beasley was not happy with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo stealing his celebration.

During the Bucks' 125-119 victory over the Pistons, Antetokounmpo pulled out a celebration that appeared to copy the one Beasley makes. The two eventually went back-and-forth with one another, as Antetokounmpo laughed it off.

Beasley made his thoughts on Antetokounmpo stealing his celebration known via social media on Saturday. From the looks of what he said, he did not like the Bucks star looking down on him.

“Let someone stand over you, hit your ish , then try to help me up .. in what world would you let that slide in? Idc how goofy he is lol,” Beasley said.

What's next for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

For those wanting a playoff series between Malik Beasley's Pistons and Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks, that unfortunately will not happen.

The Bucks' 125-119 victory over the Pistons officially confirmed the seeding of the top six teams in the Eastern Conference standings. And due to the leads teams above them have, a series between the two squads would not have been possible.

Antetokounmpo finished with a dominant stat line of 32 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds. He shot 11-of-22 from the field and 10-of-11 from the free-throw line. Bobby Portis followed suit with 17 points and 10 rebounds, Kevin Porter Jr. put up 16 points and seven assists, while Brook Lopez provided 15 points and seven rebounds.

Milwaukee has a 47-34 record on the season, having secured the fifth spot in the conference standings. They clinched a playoff berth for the #th straight season, where they will have a rematch against the 4-seed Indiana Pacers. They faced off against one another last year, where the Pacers won in six games.

The Bucks will prepare for their season finale, being at home. They host the Pistons on April 13 at 1 p.m. ET.