The Milwaukee Bucks have shocked the NBA with a pair of huge moves made in a span of just a few minutes. After it was reported the Bucks would be signing Myles Turner to a four-year, $107 million contract in free agency, it was revealed that Milwaukee was moving on from Damian Lillard by waiving him and stretching the remaining $113 million on his contract in order to make room for Turner.

Lillard made his return from deep vein thrombosis in his right calf for the 2025 NBA Playoffs, but he ended up tearing his Achilles in Game 4 of the Bucks' first-round series against the Indiana Pacers. With Turner joining the team and a lengthy injury rehab in store for Lillard, Milwaukee is spreading the remainder of his $113 million deal over their salary cap for the next five seasons to clear up some cap space.

“Just in: The Milwaukee Bucks are waiving Damian Lillard and stretching the remaining $113 million on his contract in order to acquire Myles Turner, sources tell ESPN,” Charania reported. Lillard's two seasons in Milwaukee come to an end as he rehabilitates a torn Achilles tendon.”

“The Bucks found a creative path to waive and stretch Lillard – whose $113M will be stretched over the next five seasons – while leaving their future draft assets untouched. In a stunning turn of events, Myles Turner departs the Pacers to join the Bucks.”

Bucks shake up roster with Damian Lillard, Myles Turner moves

The decision to move on from Lillard is a shocker, as he was brought in to be Giannis Antetokounmpo's partner-in-crime just two years ago in an effort to lead the Bucks back to the Finals. Instead, injuries ended up deterring their time together, and the front office is pivoting, opting to bring Turner to town and move on from Lillard in a cost-efficient manner.

Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game last season while shooting 44.8% from the field, and while he's free to sign wherever he pleases, it's worth noting that he will miss most, if not all, of the 2025-26 campaign as he recovers from his Achilles injury. Times are changing in Milwaukee, and they will be worth keeping tabs on as the free agency market continues to unfold.