Social media has a way of twisting the narratives around sports. Yesterday, Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner went viral after some of his podcast comments went viral. The clip featured Turner seemingly dissing former Indiana Pacers teammate Tyrese Haliburton. After his surprise departure from the 2025 Eastern Conference champions, fans were quick to throw hate at Turner.

“Tyrese Haliburton knows he's protected, too,” Turner said on the “Thanalysis” podcast. “So he can go out there, talk his s***, say whatever he wants to do, and then he knows he has backup. He’s not going to be talking the same s*** if he’s in the middle of the street.”

Turner walked back on his comments a few hours after the clip went viral. The Bucks star understands that there's some sort of rivalry now after he left the Pacers, but he wants fans to know that he's got nothing but love for Haliburton.

“Man I Know It’s Fun To Hate Me Rn Because Of The Rivalry And Allat But Dont Let This Clip Farming Culture Get To Yall Head Me And @Hali Went To War Together For 3 Years And He Did Nun But Elevate My Career Dead This False Narrative Immediately It’s All Love On My Side,” Turner wrote on X.

Article Continues Below

Turner and Haliburton were teammates since 2022, when the star guard was traded to the Pacers from the Sacramento Kings. It was in Indiana where Haliburton broke out as one of the game's premier guards. The point guard made a name for himself as a crafty passer, with Turner being one of his favorite targets in the paint.

Together, Turner and Haliburton made a shocking upset run to the NBA Finals last season. Turner was an instrumental part in their run through the Eastern Conference Finals, with his hot shooting being a key asset in their wins against the Bucks, Cavaliers, and the Knicks. The Pacers came close to completing the Cinderella run in Game 7, but Haliburton's Achilles injury early in the game ultimately spelled disaster for the team.

In the following offseason, Turner decided to sign with the Bucks in the offseason. There was a little controversy about the signing, as Turner continues to voice his displeasure about how the Pacers handled the negotiation.