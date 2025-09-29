The Milwaukee Bucks are less than a month away from kicking off their 2025-26 NBA season with a game against the Washington Wizards. It was an eventful offseason for the Bucks, who, at least up to this point, have evaded trade rumors surrounding franchise cornerstone Giannis Antetokounmpo.

One of the key reasons that Milwaukee was able to convince Antetokounmpo not to ask out was the signing of center Myles Turner, whom the team brought in after clearing some temporary cap space by cutting Damian Lillard.

Recently, Turner took a veiled shot at his former team, the Indiana Pacers, with whom he made the NBA Finals a few months ago.

“I'm embracing change— embracing this cool part of my career. I'm heading into my prime. I'm in a city now that wants to celebrate me. There's a great quote that says ‘go where you're celebrated'. I feel like that's here. People are excited to have me here,” said Turner, per Bucks Lead on X, formerly Twitter.

Fans of the Pacers may not appreciate that comment too much, especially not after Turner laid a giant egg in the team's Finals series vs the Oklahoma City Thunder. Had Turner played even an average series, it's very possible that the Pacers would be NBA champions right now.

A big pickup for the Bucks

Still, when he's not under the NBA Finals lights, Turner remains one of the better centers in the NBA, and figures to provide a younger and more athletic version of the rim protection and floor spacing that Brook Lopez brought to the Bucks for several years.

Turner's addition gives Antetokounmpo another player he can throw the ball out to for a spot-up three pointer after he inevitably draws multiple defenders, and he will also give Antetokounmpo some more freedom to roam the perimeter on defense, knowing he has a viable rim protector behind him.

At this point, it's unclear if the Turner addition will be enough to truly allow the Bucks to compete. We'll get the first answer to that question on October 22 when the Bucks take the court for the first time in 2025-26.