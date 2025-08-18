The Cleveland Browns are entering their final preseason game and still have a crowded depth chart of quarterbacks. Joe Flacco was announced as the Week One starter, and then Pickett and Gabriel round out the top three, with Shedeur Sanders still being listed as the fourth string. Only Tyler Huntley is behind Sanders as the fifth-string quarterback as the preseason is closing out.

Cleveland Browns beat Reporter for the Akron Beacon Journal, Chris Easterling, was the first to post the depth chart before the last preseason game and listed the order of quarterbacks, highlighting Shedeur Sanders at the fourth string spot.

Easterling's post read, “Unofficial depth chart for #Browns ahead of ‘dress rehearsal' game vs. Rams has order behind Joe Flacco like before: Pickett, Gabriel, Sanders, Huntley.”

The Browns announced on Monday that Joe Flacco will officially be the starting quarterback when they play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week One at home in Cleveland. This was expected because Flacco has the most experience of any of the quarterbacks on the roster.

The depth chart is a surprise since Kenny Pickett has missed most of the preseason and fall camp due to a hamstring injury, and Dillon Gabriel has also dealt with one, but not as severe.

Shedeur Sanders started Cleveland's first preseason game and had a fantastic start. He threw two touchdowns with a 60.9% completion percentage. It was against the Carolina Panthers' second-string defense, but how quickly Sanders settled in and excelled in an NFL offense was impressive.

Cleveland's starter is set, but the rest of the quarterback room is not. On Monday's edition of NFL Live, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter said that he thinks the Browns will carry four quarterbacks onto their 53-man roster unless a team calls about one of the rookies or for Kenny Pickett.

“Even though they named their starter today, and we don't know their backup, I expect the Cleveland Browns to carry four quarterbacks,” Schefter said on “NFL Live” on Monday. “Four quarterbacks on their final 53-man roster.

“I expect they'll have four there, they're going to keep both rookies, they're going to keep Flacco, so we're talking about Kenny Pickett, and I expect he makes the roster because quarterbacks are currency. … Or maybe somebody calls about one of the rookie quarterbacks.”

The Browns have a crowded quarterback room, so it makes sense that they might have all their quarterbacks on their roster by the time the season starts.