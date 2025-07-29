Tyrese Haliburton is now a fiancé! The Indiana Pacers star proposed to his girlfriend, Jade Jones, and shared several photos of the couple's relationship over the years.

“The place where our story started, and where our next chapter begins,” Haliburton wrote in the joint Instagram post, which featured the proposal at the gym at Iowa State University.

The first photo proposal showed Haliburton on one knee and Jones putting her hands over her face in shock. The dimly lit gym had the question in large letters, “Will you marry me?” with roses surrounding the fixture. In other photos in the carousel, it showed Jones and the NBA star in front of signage of the university and a black-and-white photo of Jones accepting the proposal. They also added a close-up shot of the ring and a short video of the actual proposal.

“Future Mrs. What the Hali,” Jones wrote in the comment section, referencing Rob49's hit track, “WTHELLY.”

“WEDDING TIMEEEEE LOVE YAL,” Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark commented.

One fan jokingly responded, “Should’ve been ur second ring this year,” referring to the Pacers' loss in the NBA Finals to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“YAYAYAY!!!! Congrats you two,” Fever's Lexie Hull said.

The pair have been dating since 2019 when they attended Iowa State together.

What was noticeable in the photos was Haliburton's scooter and cast which was due to him suffering a torn Achilles in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals.

In his first appearance since the injury, Haliburton spoke with Pat McAfee on his eponymous show last week.

“I think that there's like a notion when guys get injured or when this has happened so many times that everybody thinks that they have the answer to why this is happening,” Haliburton said. “Everybody thinks we play too many games, we play too many minutes — all those things could be true, but I don't think that is what's causing these injuries.”

During the postseason Haliburton, Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard and Boston Celtics wing Jayson Tatum all sustained a torn Achilles this season.

“So I don't think that anybody has necessarily the answer,” Haliburton said. “I think injuries are just bad luck sometimes and that's just what happened. I think that's just what happens in sports sometimes.”