Things seemed to be going well for the Baltimore Ravens and cornerback Jaire Alexander. And he even made a promise to his new team. However, the old injury concerns are already cropping up, according to a post on X by Luke Jones.

“Jaire Alexander last practiced on Aug. 9. #Ravens”

Alexander spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Packers. He had two Pro Bowl years, but battled injuries throughout. Alexander played in 16 games in 2022, but only made the field for seven contests in each of 2023 and 2024.

Ravens CB Jaire Alexander hurt again

Alexander didn’t dismiss his time in Green Bay, according to ESPN.

“Looking back to Green Bay, I made some long-lasting relationships there,” Alexander said. “I got nothing but love for the city. I just want to move forward and focus on how I can excel here and how we can get that Super Bowl.”

However, the injury cloud lingered over him. And that’s the reason the Packers decided to go a different direction. And the Ravens welcomed him with open arms.

“He's a guy that I think it's going to be really fun to play with,” Humphrey said. “What I like the most is his swag to the game. I think confidence is the biggest key you can have at corner.”

Article Continues Below

Also, Alexander sent the love right back to the Ravens, according to nytimes.com.

“I’m in love,” Alexander said. “What can I say? The weather is great. The fans are great. The city is great, so I think I’m in a great place. It’s actually an amazing feeling. Defense wins championships, so I’m in the right place to do that.”

He also said the Ravens have the right mix, according to WBALTV.com.

“This team is always in the shining light for a Super Bowl,” Alexander said. “In my position, eight years in, it's time to win. The time is now.”

And the team is close-knit, Alexander added.

“Once you build that chemistry, you bridge that gap. Once you all are close, you know how he's going to play… You know he has got your back. That's just the biggest thing right now, building chemistry.”