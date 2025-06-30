In an offseason that has been dominated by trade rumors related to Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks returned from the 2025 NBA draft without any immediate roster improvement. Milwaukee made a seemingly long-term investment by drafting Mega Basket’s Bogoljub Markovic with the 47th overall pick.

This is the same team where a young Nikola Jokic once plied his trade before moving to the NBA back in 2015. However, the 6-foot-11 stretch big is set to continue in Europe for at least another season, making him a “draft-and-stash” prospect for the Bucks.

Markovic recently made an impact at the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit, where his shooting was compared to names such as Lauri Markkanen and Santi Aldama. However, with reports claiming that Giannis Antetokounmpo is watching every move from the Bucks’ front office as he continues to consider his future, the 2025 NBA Draft may have done little to quell his concerns.

Bucks return from 2025 NBA Draft with Bogoljub Markovic

Markovic averaged 13.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists with a 53.8% shooting efficiency last season. Set to turn 20 in July, the forward has been praised for his offensive production, but concerns have been raised about his defensive contributions.

Markovic shot 37% from beyond the arc last season and won the 2024–25 ABA Best Young Player award alongside two Player of the Month awards. However, his lack of perimeter defense and switchability suggests that another season in Europe might do him good.

That is not to say that the Serbian has not shown improvement already. Before breaking out in the ABA, Markovic made an impact on loan with OKK Beograd, where he stayed for the 2023-24 season. The then 18-year-old averaged 17.9 points while leading the KLS regular season in rebounds, with 9.1.

He also made his debut for Serbia back in 2024, having won the 2023 EuroBasket gold medal with the U18 team previously. And while Markovic can easily eventually look like a steal, the Bucks are unlikely to call upon him immediately.

Still, Markovic has a high ceiling and can eventually be developed into an offensive big in the NBA. Further, scouts as per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel have claimed that the 20-year-old will need to work on his frame and defensive skillset in order to succeed in the NBA, which makes him an intriguing prospect for the future.

However, the lack of immediate value at a time when the Bucks need to prove that they can compete to their biggest superstar makes it a mundane draft night for Milwaukee.

Grade: B-