The NBA world is still waiting on what Giannis Antetokounmpo will decide about his future, and nobody quite has an idea on what will happen. The Milwaukee Bucks will need to sell Antetokounmpo with a plan if they want to ensure that he wants to stay with the team. As of now, it seems like there will be more to know about his future later in the summer, according to Shams Charania.

“A lot of observing. He's been there for 12 years, so there's going to be that equity given to the Bucks,” Charania said on Get Up. “See what they do during the draft week, free agency week. How much can they improve this team in their moves.

“He wants to compete for championships. His future won't be tied to the draft, it won't be tied to free agency. If there is a resolution on Giannis Antetokounmpo, it could be later in the summer.”

The Bucks haven't made many moves since their offseason started, but there will be a lot of work to be done through the next few months to convince Antetokounmpo that the organization is serious about winning.

It will be interesting to see what moves they make as the offseason progresses.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the Bucks is uncertain

Antetokounmpo's decision on his future is the one domino in the NBA that everyone is waiting for to fall. After being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs for the third straight season, and with uncertainty surrounding the future of the team, no one knows if Antetokounmpo will stay or request a trade.

Recently, ESPN's Brian Windhorst noted that the Bucks are in a tough position to make any moves, which could affect Antetokounmpo's decision.

“Giannis has not asked for a trade. He is not available for a trade. Today is June 23. These are facts,” Windhorst said. “I can't speak to what's going to happen on August 23, but I would say that the Bucks are in a challenging position to restructure that team and increase their ability to compete, although there are injuries in the East.”

With the injuries in the Eastern Conference, it would make sense for Antetokounmpo to stay with the Bucks, because there's a good chance they could make a deep playoff run. At the same time, he could be looking beyond just next season, and wants to know what the franchise will look like for years to come.