Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the brightest stars the NBA has to offer. And in this year's EuroBasket, he showed exactly why he is after leading Greece to a bronze-medal finish. But while Antetokounmpo has already pieced together a decorated career for his age, it makes everyone wonder whether he's destined for more. Here is a look at six milestones Giannis Antetokounmpo needs to achieve to cement his legacy.

Check out the gallery.

NBA scoring title

Antetokounmpo is one of the most dangerous scorers in the NBA. With his size, length, and athleticism, he's easily a nightmare in transition and around the rim. In fact, the Greek Freak has averaged at least 30 points per game in the past three seasons. In the 2022-23 season, he registered his career-high production in his scoring average by putting up 31.1 points per game. This kind of production usually merits at least a scoring title. Unfortunately, the award has been elusive for the Bucks star.

The greatest players in the NBA, usually MVP-caliber players, generally have at least one scoring title to their name. Adding one to his already decorated resume would further justify Giannis' case to sneak him in within the Top 10 of all-time players. With Damian Lillard taking his talents back to the Portland Trail Blazers, Antetokounmpo will have another golden opportunity to carry the load for Milwaukee, which could make the scoring title within reach.

Join the 30K points club

Although Giannis had a slow start in the NBA, the Greek Freak has since picked up the pace since then. Currently, the Bucks star has already 20,538 career points to his name. With the way he has been scoring, Giannis is on track to score 30,000 career points, which will place him in an exclusive club filled with Hall of Famers.

The 30K points club is composed of players already inducted or sure locks in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Furthermore, the two-time NBA MVP has even promised his fans that he will join the club before hanging up his sneakers. To make matters more interesting, he's improved his midrange jumper, which will not only make him a more dangerous scorer but also on pace to reach 30K points.

Win EuroBasket MVP

Greece certainly had a lot to celebrate about at this year's EuroBasket, after Giannis carried his country to a bronze-medal finish. The 2021 Finals MVP even proclaimed the bronze as the greatest accomplishment of his basketball career. For Antetokounmpo, the biggest takeaway for him was feeling the pride and joy of representing his country. As a result, this leaves the door open for future national team stints. Perhaps, a gold medal or even a EuroBasket MVP could be on the horizon for the Bucks star.

Adding the EuroBasket MVP trophy to his already stacked collection would be another boost to his HOF ballot. Currently, there have only been 14 NBA players who've who EuroBasket MVP. With Giannis as the centerpiece, Greece will always be a medal contender, as witnessed in this year's tournament. But more importantly, he's also a strong MVP candidate.

FIBA World Cup medal

Article Continues Below

After a successful EuroBasket showing, Greece is expected to compete for a spot at the 2027 FIBA World Cup. Antetokounmpo last played at the world stage in 2019, where he averaged 14.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game fresh from his first NBA MVP Award. Greece finished 11th in the tournament.

Fast-forward to today, it seems like the two-time NBA MVP has improved his game since then, which is now better catered to the international style of basketball as seen in his bronze-medal finish in this year's EuroBasket. With Giannis currently in his prime years, there's plenty of things to look forward to for Greece, especially at the world stage.

In fact, a FIBA World Cup medal could be on the horizon if Greece continues to showcase fine form. Taking Greece to a podium finish at the world stage would easily be another milestone that would put Antetokounmpo above Europe's finest.

Winning Olympic medal

Giannis certainly loves representing Greece in the offseason. Just last year, the Greek Freak even carried his country to the 2024 Paris Olympics after punching a ticket via winning the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in their homecourt. It marked the first time Greece appeared in the Summer Games since 2008. Furthermore, Antetokounmpo even received the honor of becoming the country's flagbearer in the opening ceremony.

While Greece finished only eighth in Paris with a 1-3 record, there's no doubt that a special athlete like Giannis would be gunning for an Olympic medal once his country returns to the games. Earning at least a podium finish would cement the Bucks star as one of the most successful European all-time greats both in the NBA and in the international scene, a feat that only a select few have achieved.

A second championship and Finals MVP with the Bucks

Winning the 2021 NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks was the greatest accomplishment in Giannis' career with him winning the 2021 Finals MVP. His Game 6 performance saw him drop 50 points and 14 rebounds, propelling the franchise to its first title in 50 years. But while the Greek Freak bolstered his case as one of the greats, fans continue to wonder whether he's capable of delivering at least one more banner.

Carrying the Bucks to another championship would easily seal his NBA legacy. Given how dominant he has been, one more championship in his prime years would put his doubters to sleep. In fact, he recently found success with the Bucks after leading them to the NBA Cup title.