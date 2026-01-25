The trade rumor mill has been swirling around the Milwaukee Bucks this season, recently heating up as the deadline approaches. Giannis Antetokounmpo is out of the lineup currently due to injury, but that hasn't stopped many from speculating that a trade could be on the horizon for the franchise icon.

Recently, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on why it might be more likely that a trade gets done next offseason, particularly on draft day, rather than in the next couple of weeks for Milwaukee.

“Said one league source particularly well-versed in Bucks matters: ‘This is shaping up to be a draft-day kind of thing.' Said another: ‘It's happening.' Meaning a trade in conjunction with the draft if not now,” reported Fischer on Marc Stein's Substack.

Fischer also reported on what the Bucks stand to gain by waiting until the draft to get something done.

“Waiting until after the NBA's lottery drawing in May to truly launch into the process of parting with their Face of the Franchise via trade would at least enable the Bucks to know exactly what potential trade partners can offer in terms of 2026 draft capital,” he reported.

However, this does not come without its downsides due to Antetokounmp's current contract situation.

“Antetokounmpo and agent Alex Saratsis would wield the very real threat of leaving town after just one season, likely dissuading certain teams from pursuing a Giannis trade,” he noted, in the scenario that the Bucks sent the star somewhere he did not want to go.

Other teams' knowledge of this, of course, would limit what the Bucks could theoretically get back in a trade for the star.

Overall, there is clearly much still left to sort out on the Antetokounpo front before this season is over. The NBA trade deadline is set for February 5.