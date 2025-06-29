The Minnesota Timberwolves restocked on centers in the 2025 NBA Draft, selecting 18-year-old French center Joan Beringer at No. 17 and Rocco Zikarsky at No. 45. With Rudy Gobert aging, the Timberwolves seem to be preparing for a future without him with these draft picks, a reasonable strategy.

Minnesota crashed out of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, losing the series 4-1 amid a rough defensive display. Therefore, the front office decided to fill the gaps with young and dominating centers in the paint, showcasing a more forward-thinking approach from the management. After taking Beringer at No. 17, the Timberwolves originally held the 31st pick, which was traded to the Phoenix Suns for the 36th selection and future assets. Minnesota then flipped No. 36 to the Los Angeles Lakers for No. 45 and cash considerations, ultimately securing Zikarsky, an Australian center with raw upside.

The Timberwolves went to the 2025 NBA Draft searching for muscle and grit to increase the defensive stability of the current roster. As a result, they acquired two young low-usage centers in the draft to limit their reliance on Gobert and Naz Reid, who just got a new $125 million contract. It remains to be seen if Julius Randle will be back as well, but in case he isn't or if he gets traded in the near future, these picks will provide more depth in the frontcourt.

Why Joan Beringer was right pick for Timberwolves at No. 17

Joan Beringer, the 18-year-old French center, is a prototype of the modern NBA big: mobile, lengthy, and equipped with advanced instincts for shot-blocking and rim protection. At 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, Beringer excels in vertical contests, drop coverage, and defensive rotations. His lateral movement is above average for a player his size, allowing him to hedge on pick-and-rolls and recover quickly, skills the Timberwolves desperately lacked during their playoff collapse. Surprisingly, he did not touch basketball until 2021 and only started playing because he was not able to find soccer cleats of his size.

Joan Beringer continues to draw a significant audience of NBA decision-makers to Ljubljana. The 18-year-old had one of his most impactful games of the season last week, a dominant defensive display in the EuroCup playoffs versus Besiktas. pic.twitter.com/vLHYY2IPYf — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

From a strategic standpoint, Beringer fits seamlessly into Minnesota's defensive scheme. The Timberwolves picked him up right after Thomas Sorber and Yang Hansen went off the board. For the long term, he also serves as a potential successor to Gobert, whose age (33) and massive contract have created uncertainty around his future in Minnesota.

Article Continues Below

Offensively, Beringer is a work in progress. He’s not a volume scorer, but he understands spacing, can finish lobs, and has shown flashes of a soft mid-range touch in international play. His high basketball IQ and willingness to play within a system make him a low-maintenance asset, perfect for a team already built around the star power of Anthony Edwards.

Grade B+

Rocco Zikarsky has towering potential with G League flexibility

If Beringer is the refined international prospect, Rocco Zikarsky is the long-term developmental swing. Standing at an imposing 7-foot-3, the Australian center boasts elite size and raw athleticism that make him one of the most intriguing second-round picks of the draft. The Timberwolves acquired him after trading down from No. 31, eventually selecting him at No. 45—a move that speaks volumes about their trust in player development.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have selected Brisbane Bullets center Rocco Zikarsky with the No. 45 pick. The Australian has tremendous size at 7-foot-4 with a 9’7 standing reach, giving him significant potential defensively. Only 18-years old. pic.twitter.com/yWLkTtmvVf — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Zikarsky’s fit in Minnesota revolves around his physical traits and growth potential. In a league that continues to value size, rim protection, and vertical spacing, Zikarsky checks multiple boxes. He’s already a disruptive shot blocker and lob target, and while his skill set remains rudimentary, the Timberwolves can afford to be patient. With the presence of Gobert, Reid, and now Beringer, there’s no immediate pressure for Zikarsky to contribute at the NBA level.

Grade B-